We call on the Russian peacekeepers to stop such inhuman actions of the Azerbaijanis with tougher measures.Artsakh parliamentary factions

The Artsakh National Assembly factions issued a statement in connection with the blocking by Azerbaijani "environmental activists" of the highway linking Armenia with Artsakh.

December 12, 2022, 16:39

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Azerbaijanis, who used phosphorus bombs against the peaceful population of Artsakh, blocked for the second time in recent days the Stepanakert-Goris highway of life, a highway granted corridor status under the trilateral agreement of November 9(10) (2020 - ed.) under environmental pretext.

We strongly condemn the provocative actions of the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region.

We appeal to the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to demonstrate restraint and be watchful to prevent with joint efforts any provocative actions of the Azerbaijanis. Our people, which overcame numerous difficulties during its struggle for existence, this time will also be able to withstand existing and future challenges.

We call on the international community to take concrete steps to restrain Azerbaijan's aggressive aspirations.

We call on the Russian peacekeepers within the framework of a trilateral agreement to stop such inhuman actions of the Azerbaijanis with tougher measures," the statement of the factions reads.

Since the morning the Azerbaijanis blocked the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia. Sick people, medicines, food products - nothing is possible. On the road on both sides of the "action" hundreds of people cannot reach their destination.