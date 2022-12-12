Artsakh NA Speaker condemned the provocative actions of Azerbaijan

Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan condemned the provocative actions of Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On December 12, starting at 10:30, for already the second time the Azerbaijani side has blocked the only interstate road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

The right of the Republic of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh to a full life and live is unprecedentedly under danger.

By blocking the corridor, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan pursues several goals:

-to change the status quo which was created after the trilateral statement of November 9, 2022

-to discredit the role of the Russian peacekeeping forces

-to check our vigilance, and if it doesn’t exist, to empty Armenians from Artsakh

We call on the concerned organizations of the international community to strongly condemn the provocative actions of Azerbaijan and apply adequate restraint mechanisms against Azerbaijan.

We apply to the authorities and people of Armenia, the Diaspora-Armenians and our compatriots living in Artsakh to put aside the internal disagreements for the sake of the protection of border regions of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, otherwise tomorrow will be too late”, the Speaker said.