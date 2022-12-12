Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

Iran will impose sanctions against a number of European states on Monday in response to restrictions announced by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan's provocative move of blocking the Goris-Stepanakert highway.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Artsakh National Assembly factions issued a statement in connection with the blocking by Azerbaijani...
Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan condemned the provocative actions of Azerbaijan.
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the leaders...
Representatives of the Human Rights Defender’s Office of Artsakh are now in the Lachin Corridor, monitoring...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan addressed citizens after the Lachin Corridor was blocked by Azerbaijan...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Lachin Corridor – the interstate highway linking Artsakh with Armenia, is still fully closed, the Artsakh police said.
The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December...
Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly...
On December 8, the delegation at the head of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, which...
The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 34 years ago. The devastating earthquake, measuring...
In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.
The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...
Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...
On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...
A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
