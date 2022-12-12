Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

Iran will impose sanctions against a number of European states on Monday in response to restrictions announced by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Given the unconstructive actions of a number of countries as well as the European Union, Iran has used and will continue to use preventive measures based on its legal right... Today in the same framework, we will announce a list of new sanctions against some institutions associated with the European Union and EU officials as well as sanctions against several institutions and government officials in Britain," Fars News Agency quoted Kanaani, news.am informs.

Western countries claim that Iran is currently supplying drones to Russia for combat operations in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly denied such accusations. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Tehran was supplying Russia with drones, but a few months before the start of the special operation in Ukraine.