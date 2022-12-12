Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the leaders discussed trilateral agreements and agreed on further contacts, news.am informs, citing the Kremlin press service.

December 12, 2022, 14:43 Putin discusses trilateral agreements with Aliyev

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "There was a phone talk between the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

They discussed some practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 and October 31 this year, including plans to restore economic and logistical ties in the South Caucasus. Further contacts have been agreed upon," the statement said.