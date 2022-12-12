Highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed by Azerbaijanis

The Lachin Corridor – the interstate highway linking Artsakh with Armenia, is still fully closed, the Artsakh police said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani side, grossly violating the norms, under international humanitarian conventions once again violates the fundamental rights and freedoms of Artsakh Armenians, the ministry added.

At the moment, hundreds of people are stranded on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi motorway, which has been closed off by the Azerbaijanis since 10:30am for "environmental" reasons, the Karabakh interior ministry concluded.