Society

Highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia remains closed by Azerbaijanis

The Lachin Corridor – the interstate highway linking Artsakh with Armenia, is still fully closed, the Artsakh police said.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijani side, grossly violating the norms, under international humanitarian conventions once again violates the fundamental rights and freedoms of Artsakh Armenians, the ministry added.

At the moment, hundreds of people are stranded on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi motorway, which has been closed off by the Azerbaijanis since 10:30am for "environmental" reasons, the Karabakh interior ministry concluded.


     

Politics

Artsakh MFA calls on the international community to take active steps to put an end to Azerbaijan's ambitions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan's provocative move of blocking the Goris-Stepanakert highway.

PM Pashinyan discusses Lachin Corridor with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We call on the Russian peacekeepers to stop such inhuman actions of the Azerbaijanis with tougher measures.Artsakh parliamentary factions

The Artsakh National Assembly factions issued a statement in connection with the blocking by Azerbaijani...

Artsakh NA Speaker condemned the provocative actions of Azerbaijan

Artsakh National Assembly Speaker Artur Tovmasyan condemned the provocative actions of Azerbaijan.

Putin discusses trilateral agreements with Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the leaders...

120,000 people deprived of "any humanitarian access" as Azerbaijan blocks Lachin Corridor

Representatives of the Human Rights Defender’s Office of Artsakh are now in the Lachin Corridor, monitoring...

Such an aggressive behaviour of Azerbaijan which jeopardizes our vital rights and interests is extremely unacceptable for us. Artsakh President

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan addressed citizens after the Lachin Corridor was blocked by Azerbaijan...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

The Lachin Corridor – the interstate highway linking Artsakh with Armenia, is still fully closed, the Artsakh police said.

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December...

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December...

Armenian Human Rights Defender issues statement on Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly...

The delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic visited Lyon. A new cooperation document signed

On December 8, the delegation at the head of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, which...

34 years passed since Spitak earthquake

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 34 years ago. The devastating earthquake, measuring...

The residents of Haghorti plan to engage in greenhouse farming

In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Military

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.

Armenian delegation participates in NATO 2022 Building Integrity Conference

The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Russia

Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow

The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...

Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

