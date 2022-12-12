A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30 this morning, bringing forth again environmental reasons, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs.

December 12, 2022, 11:23 A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes again blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh has been properly informed about the incident.

Considering the aggressive and destructive behavior of the Azerbaijani side as unacceptable, the authorized state bodies of Artsakh are taking all possible measures to regulate the situation, keeping in touch with the command staff of the Russian peacekeeping troops.

We urge citizens to remain calm and follow official news, refraining from spreading unverified information.