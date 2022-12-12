4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide opens in Yerevan

The 4th Global Forum "Against the Crime of Genocide" was opened on December 12 in Yerevan’s Matenadaran, entitled “Prevention of Genocide in the Era of New Technologies”.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The forum is organized with support from the UN Secretary General’s Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide and in close cooperation with Global Action Against Mass Atrocity Crimes (GAAMAC).

The 4th Global Forum is also dedicated to the adoption of the UN Genocide Convention and International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime which is marked on 9 December every year, as defined by Resolution 69/323 initiated by Armenia in 2015.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Special Adviser of the UN Secretary-General on the Prevention of Genocide Alice Wairimu Nderitu and other officials will deliver remarks at the forum.

Besides the plenary session, discussions will take place on “Abuse of New Technologies and Threat of Genocide”, “Social Platforms as Tools of Spreading Hate: Preventive Actions”, “New Technologies and Cultural Heritage Protection in Context of Genocide Prevention and Post-Genocide Restoration”.

The forum is expected to adopt a declaration on joint actions on utilizing the potential of advanced technologies for early warning and prevention of genocide and other violent crime threats and countering the abuse of technologies.