US President Joe Biden held a telephone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on late Sunday discussing American support for Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

December 12, 2022, 10:39 US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., spoke today with President Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine to underscore ongoing US support for Ukraine’s defense…," the statement reads.

"President Biden welcomed President Zelensky’s stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter," the White House stated. "He [Biden] reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance…"

"President Biden highlighted how the US is prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles," according to the statement.

The White House added in its statement commenting on the US president’s telephone call with Zelensky: "President Biden also highlighted the November 29 announcement of $53 million to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s energy grid..."