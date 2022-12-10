Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December 9 during his visit to France.

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting took place at the administrative center of the Church of the Holy Translators Armenian Apostolic Church, organized by the Marseille chapter of CCAF, the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France.

President Harutyunyan thanked the Armenian community of Marseille for always supporting Artsakh and noted that French-Armenians have a key role in developing ties with the French authorities.

The President talked about the current situation in Artsakh, the social-economic needs, as well as the programs for resolving the strategic infrastructure issues, resolving the issue of the forcibly displaced persons and creating sufficient conditions for the vitality of the population.


     

Politics

President Harutyunyan had meetings in Marseille. A declaration condemning Azerbaijan's aggression signed

Within the framework of the working visit, on December 9, the delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held in Marseille a number of meetings with the local authorities.

All news from section

Ruben Vardanyan convened a consultation on civil defence issues

State Minister of the Artsakh Republic, head of civil defence Ruben Vardanyan today called a consultation...

Pashinyan mentions December 3 closure of Lachin Corridor at Putin meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned the December 3 closure of the Lachin Corridor (controlled...

Pashinyan-Putin meeting launched in Bishkek

The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin launched...

Karabakh issue has become ‘elephant in the room’ for Azerbaijan – says Secretary of Security Council

The Nagorno Karabakh issue has become ''en elephant in the room'' for Azerbaijan, the Secretary of...

Kashen Mine meets all safety requirements, Azeri "environmentalists" were intelligence operatives

The December 3 incident when a group of Azerbaijanis describing themselves as “environmentalists”...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

All news from section

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December 9 during his visit to France.

All news from section

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December...

Armenian Human Rights Defender issues statement on Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly...

The delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic visited Lyon. A new cooperation document signed

On December 8, the delegation at the head of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, which...

34 years passed since Spitak earthquake

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 34 years ago. The devastating earthquake, measuring...

The residents of Haghorti plan to engage in greenhouse farming

In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway.

Military

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.

All news from section

Armenian delegation participates in NATO 2022 Building Integrity Conference

The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...

Armenian Defense Minister departs for Russia

Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow

The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...

Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...

President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit
President Harutyunyan had meetings in Marseille. A declaration condemning Azerbaijan's aggression signed
Artsakh State Minister: We will be able to change our present, guarantee future for Artsakh
Armenian Human Rights Defender issues statement on Human Rights Day
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

All news from section

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

All news from section

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

All news from section

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

US does not encourage Kiev to attack Russia, but will continue military aid — Blinken

China vows to thwart any ‘independence’ schemes for Taiwan

Most Read

month

week

day

Search