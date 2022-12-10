President Harutyunyan meets Armenian community of Marseille during France visit

The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December 9 during his visit to France.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting took place at the administrative center of the Church of the Holy Translators Armenian Apostolic Church, organized by the Marseille chapter of CCAF, the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations in France.

President Harutyunyan thanked the Armenian community of Marseille for always supporting Artsakh and noted that French-Armenians have a key role in developing ties with the French authorities.

The President talked about the current situation in Artsakh, the social-economic needs, as well as the programs for resolving the strategic infrastructure issues, resolving the issue of the forcibly displaced persons and creating sufficient conditions for the vitality of the population.