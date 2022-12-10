American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world, CNN reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: He “collapsed” in the press area while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match, a witness told CNN.

The circumstances around his death are not clear.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” US Soccer said in a statement on its official Twitter account.