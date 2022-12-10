Argentina defeated the Netherlands in penalty kicks during the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal match in Qatar’s Lusail.

December 10, 2022, 10:09 Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The match ended with a 2:2 score: Argentia’s Nahuel Molina scored a goal on the 35th minute and Lionel Messi scored a goal scoring a penalty kick on the 73rd minute. The Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst scored two goals (83, 90+11). However, Argentina won the penalties 4:3.

Argentina will now face Croatia at the National Stadium on December 13 in Lusail. Croatia defeated Brazil 4:2 in penalties.