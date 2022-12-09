Pashinyan mentions December 3 closure of Lachin Corridor at Putin meeting

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned the December 3 closure of the Lachin Corridor (controlled by Russian peacekeepers) by Azerbaijan at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I am sure that you know that recently the Lachin Corridor was closed. There are concerns in Nagorno Karabakh regarding this,” Pashinyan told Putin in Kyrgyzstan.

A group of Azerbaijanis describing themselves as environmentalists blocked the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia – the Lachin Corridor – on December 3. The so-called environmentalists said they wanted to investigate mining operations in Artsakh. The road was reopened after negotiations conducted by Russian peacekeepers. Artsakh authorities said the “environmentalists” were actually secret service operatives of Azerbaijan carrying out provocations.