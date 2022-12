The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin launched in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Pashinyan arrived in Bishkek on December 9 on a working visit. Before the meeting with Putin, he participated in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.