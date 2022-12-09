Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.

December 9, 2022, 16:39 Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Armenia is our ally within the CSTO and the key strategic partner in the South Caucasus. We are highly interested in the maintenance of stability in the region and are making all efforts for that. We are attaching a special importance to the development of the bilateral cooperation and the support provided for raising the potential of the Armenian Armed Forces”, Sergei Shoigu said.

During the meeting the Armenian and Russian defense ministers approved the 2023 cooperation program of the two ministries.

The Russian defense minister said that the Russian side is ready to continue the joint work.

In his turn, the Armenian defense minister stated that this is the 4th meeting this year.

“We highly appreciate your initiative and efforts for organizing the summit. December is the right time to sum up the results and discuss the programs of the future. Today we will sign the 2023 plan” Suren Papikyan said.