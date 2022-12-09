Armenian delegation participates in NATO 2022 Building Integrity Conference

The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9 to Brussels to participate in the NATO 2022 Building Integrity Conference.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The conference was attended by officials in charge of strengthening integrity, anti-corruption and human rights protection at the ministries of defense of NATO member and partner countries.

Batikyan also held bilateral meetings with the leadership of the NATO Building Integrity Program. An agreement was reached to intensify joint programs and next year’s list of events was reaffirmed.