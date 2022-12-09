The December 3 incident when a group of Azerbaijanis describing themselves as “environmentalists” voiced issues about the exploitation of mines and monitoring of mine tailings has been discussed during the meeting between legislators of Artsakh and the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh General Andrey Volkov.

December 9, 2022, 11:20 Kashen Mine meets all safety requirements, Azeri "environmentalists" were intelligence operatives

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The heads of all 5 parliamentary factions participated in the meeting, the leader of President Arayik Harutyunyan’s Free Motherland (AHK) faction Artur Harutyunyan said.

He said that the lawmakers presented their views and found the implementation of such monitoring by Azerbaijan to be inadmissible.

“We have our own relevant regulations and the sector is regulated by law. The operator of the Kashen mine, Base Metals, has very qualified experts. In addition, all respective conclusions on the exploitation of the mine, the construction of tailings and future exploitation are in place. We presented our view that if a necessity for implementing monitoring due to ecological issues would exist in the region, then there are independent international reputed organizations who can issue conclusions, which is entirely meeting all norms. Any representative or monitoring group from Azerbaijan is inadmissible, this issue has nothing to do with them,” Harutyunyan said.

During the meeting the rumors on the installation of a checkpoint in Lachin Corridor was also addressed.

“We’ve received explanations that there’s no talk about such thing and can’t be because it contradicts the November 9 document, and the logic of the corridor. But, we were informed that Azerbaijan has proposed a scanning device to be installed at the first checkpoint of the Russian peacekeepers to examine the cargo vehicles, mostly for weaponry and other such items. We will do everything for that device not to be installed because it also contradicts the abovementioned logic. However, there are many other mechanisms of surveillance that they could do now. Besides, it was also presented that even if it is about certain armaments, no document prohibits us from having measures for organizing and implementing our self-defense,” he said, adding that there is no clear and final decision in the discussions so far.

“Our position is clear in this regard, there can’t be any talk about the checkpoint, we will do everything so that the device doesn’t get installed there, and even if they were to carry out control, then with other mechanisms. With this Azerbaijan is trying to make the first step, then it will do another step, meaning with these steps the corridor will become an ordinary road, which is unacceptable for us,” the senior legislator said.

Speaking about the December 3 incident, when Azerbaijani reporters and self-described environmentalists blocked the road linking Artsakh with Armenia and made provocations against the Russian peacekeepers, the AHK faction leader said that most of the persons who had gathered there on that day were not actually environmentalists.

“They were from secret services. We have that information. That was just a pretext to make provocations,” the lawmaker said. He added that the monitoring of the mine can be done through reputed international organizations. In addition, the legislation of Artsakh is regulating the area. “The operation of that mine is taking place in accordance with our legislation, regulations and all norms.”

Asked to comment on Azeri reports claiming that an agreement was reached with the Russian peacekeeping commander to ban the exploitation of natural resources in Artsakh, Harutyunyan again stressed that Artsakh has a legislation on environmental protection which is regulating the sector, and is inviting foreign experts whenever required.

“In any case, the exploitation of that mine is allowed by our legislation, it will continue to work,” Harutyunyan said.