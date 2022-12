Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Prime Minister will also have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek.