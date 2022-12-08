Pashinyan, Putin to meet in Bishkek

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Bishkek within the frames of the EAEU summit, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, RIA Novosti reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The EAEU summit will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on December 9.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit.

The EAEU presidency will pass to Russia from January 1, 2023.

“One bilateral meeting, a conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan is expected”, Ushakov said at a briefing.