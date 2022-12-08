Zakharova on extension of EU observation mission on Armenian border: EU is guided by opportunistic interests

Brussels has aspirations to interfere in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan by all means, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova when commenting on French Foreign Minister's statement on the need to extend the mandate of EU observers on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Zakharova, Brussels is doing it in order to "consolidate its presence on the ground and eventually squeeze Russia out of the region, this is their dream.

There are different and sometimes diametrically opposite views, including among the Trans-Caucasian countries, on the strengthening of a non-regional factor in the South Caucasus.

"We regularly discuss this topic in our contacts with both Baku and Yerevan. If the decision is made to extend the mandate of the EU observation mission on the Armenian side of the border with Azerbaijan, we will comment on this additionally. In the meantime, everything says that the EU is guided exclusively by its own subjective interests in the South Caucasus," she said.