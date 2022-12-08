The works around the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters at a briefing, commenting on the new proposals of the Azerbaijani side on the peace treaty which were handed over to the Armenian side.

December 8, 2022, 15:19 Armenia to transfer edited version of draft peace treaty to Azerbaijan soon – Security Council Secretary

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We continue working on the text, and our edited version will soon be transferred to Azerbaijan”, he said.

Grigoryan said the Armenian side will make all its efforts for the peace treaty to be signed by yearend.

“Armenia, in the person of the leadership, has made all its efforts so that we can have the peace treaty. Now, being closer to the end of the year, it’s difficult to say whether it will happen or not, but we will continue working, and all this depends on the results of these works”, he said.

Commenting on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Grigoryan only said that there is no final decision yet whether the NK issue will be solved by the peace treaty or there will be a separate international mechanism.

“There was an agreement in Washington to create an international mechanism so that Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan discuss the rights and security of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. So far, there has been no clarity about that mechanism.

There is also no clarity whether it will be done by the peace treaty or outside the peace treaty. Yerevan supports the creation of security guarantees, supports the creation of the mechanism, the holding of a discussion between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan about the rights and security”, Armen Grigoryan said.