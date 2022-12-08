Prosecutors-General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan hold trilateral meeting

A trilateral meeting between the Prosecutor General of Armenia Anna Vardapetyan, Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov and Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kyaram Aliyev took place in Moscow on December 8 at the initiative of the Prosecutor General of Russia.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Vardapetyan thanked her Russian counterpart for the efforts aimed at initiating the meeting and expressed hope that the meeting will give the chance to record concrete results and will serve to the full implementation of the humanitarian demands of clause 8 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement signed between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Vardapetyan’s Office said in a readout.

Prosecutor General Vardapetyan emphasized that the implementation of humanitarian demands stipulated in the trilateral statement is a priority for Armenia, whereas Azerbaijan still hasn’t entirely implemented them. In this context Vardapetyan stressed that Armenia has fully implemented the terms stipulating the “all for all” principle under clause 8.

“Two years after the signing of the statement, there are still Armenian prisoners of war being held in Azerbaijan. Such conduct of Azerbaijan doesn’t anyhow contribute to the implementation of the goals of the trilateral statement,” Anna Vardapetyan said.

During the meeting Vardapetyan also addressed the agreements which were reached during the previous meetings in the same format, noting that Armenia has implemented all agreements.

Vardapetyan thanked Russian Prosecutor General Krasnov and emphasized that Armenia expects concrete results regarding the implementation of clause 8 of the trilateral statement.