Prosecutors-General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan hold trilateral meeting

A trilateral meeting between the Prosecutor General of Armenia Anna Vardapetyan, Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov and Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kyaram Aliyev took place in Moscow on December 8 at the initiative of the Prosecutor General of Russia.
“Two years after the signing of the statement, there are still Armenian prisoners of war being held in Azerbaijan. Such conduct of Azerbaijan doesn’t anyhow contribute to the implementation of the goals of the trilateral statement,” Anna Vardapetyan said.
During the meeting Vardapetyan also addressed the agreements which were reached during the previous meetings in the same format, noting that Armenia has implemented all agreements.
Vardapetyan thanked Russian Prosecutor General Krasnov and emphasized that Armenia expects concrete results regarding the implementation of clause 8 of the trilateral statement.