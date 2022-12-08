Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan departed for Russia on a working visit.
Armenian Defense Minister departs for Russia
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The ministry said.
Within the framework of the working visit, on December 9, the delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held in Marseille a number of meetings with the local authorities.
State Minister of the Artsakh Republic, head of civil defence Ruben Vardanyan today called a consultation...
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned the December 3 closure of the Lachin Corridor (controlled...
The meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin launched...
The Nagorno Karabakh issue has become ''en elephant in the room'' for Azerbaijan, the Secretary of...
The December 3 incident when a group of Azerbaijanis describing themselves as “environmentalists”...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with the Armenian community of Marseille on December 9 during his visit to France.
Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December — the day the United Nations General Assembly...
On December 8, the delegation at the head of President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, which...
The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 34 years ago. The devastating earthquake, measuring...
In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway.
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the meeting of defense ministers of the members states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) in Moscow.
The General-Secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Hamlet Batikyan led a delegation December 8-9...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...
On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...
A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
