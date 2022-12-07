The delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, who is on a working visit to Paris, met with representatives of the Central Committee of the ARF "Dashnaktsutyun" of France.

December 7, 2022, 18:17 The delegation headed by President Harutyunyan met in Paris with representatives of the Central Committee of the ARF “Dashnaktsutyun” of France

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, cooperation between Artsakh and the Diaspora, regional processes were on the agenda of the meeting attended by ARF Dashnaktsutyun Bureau members Mourad Papazian and Hovsep Ter-Gevorgian.



The Head of the State called such meetings demanded and useful, highlighting the contribution of ARF “Dashnaktsutyun” to the development and strengthening of Artsakh, and the solution of national problems.