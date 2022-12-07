Artsakhpress

Politics

Kremlin ready to organize meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders in Russia

Russia will be ready to provide the necessary support for holding the new meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in its territory, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Russia, of course, will be ready to provide the whole necessary support for holding that meeting in its territory”, Peskov said.

As for the informal summit of the CIS states that could take place in St. Petersburg in the end of the year, Peskov said that there is an idea to hold such a meeting.

“There are ideas to hold such a meeting before New Year. When all the agreements are finalized, we will make a respective announcement. If there is a mutual understanding also over that [Pashinyan-Aliyev] meeting, we will let you know”, Dmitry Peskov said.


     

Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister awards Medal of Honor to outgoing United States Ambassador

On December 7, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne...

Armenian Parliament Speaker considers possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting by yearend

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan considers possible the meeting between Prime Minister...

Armenia treats negatively the latest developments around Lachin corridor – Speaker of Parliament

Armenia is treating negatively the latest developments around the Lachin corridor, Speaker of Parliament...

The delegation, headed by President Harutyunyan, held meetings with the leadership of the legislative body of France

On December 5, the delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan arrived...

The delegation, headed by President Harutyunyan, held meetings with the leadership of the legislative body of France

On December 5, the delegation headed by President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan arrived...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

34 years passed since Spitak earthquake

The Spitak earthquake shattered the peace of Armenia 34 years ago. The devastating earthquake, measuring 10 degrees on the MSK scale, took place in 40% of the territory of Armenia at 11:41 (local time), December 7, 1988. Spitak, Leninakan, Kirovakan, Stepanavan towns, over hundreds of villages and settlements of Spitak, Akhuryan, Gugark, Aragats, Kalinino, Stepanavan were fully or partially demolished during a few seconds.

The residents of Haghorti plan to engage in greenhouse farming

In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway.

Our frequent monitorings have not identified any significant environmental risks associated with mineral use. Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic

The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani...

Road connecting Artsakh with Armenia unblocked

The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, which lasted more than three hours, gave a positive result.

It’s been more than two hours since the only Artsakh-Armenia highway was closed.

As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi...

In this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem. Artsakh Health Ministry

The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian...

Military

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow

The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council...

Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...

Armenian Foreign Minister awards Medal of Honor to outgoing United States Ambassador
Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire
Armenian Parliament Speaker considers possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting by yearend
Armenia treats negatively the latest developments around Lachin corridor – Speaker of Parliament
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

US does not encourage Kiev to attack Russia, but will continue military aid — Blinken

China vows to thwart any ‘independence’ schemes for Taiwan

Belarus Armed Forces undergo scheduled combat readiness exercises

UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Ukraine on Tuesday – deputy UN envoy

