On December 7, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, who is completing her diplomatic mission in Armenia.
Armenian Foreign Minister awards Medal of Honor to outgoing United States Ambassador
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors commended the positive dynamics in the Armenia-U.S. relations, including active political dialogue, the foreign ministry said in a readout.
Minister Mirzoyan thanked Ambassador Tracy for her significant contribution to the development of Armenian-U.S. relations and awarded the Ambassador with the Medal of Honor of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. Ararat Mirzoyan wished Lynne Tracy success in her future service.