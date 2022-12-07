On December 7, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy, who is completing her diplomatic mission in Armenia.

December 7, 2022, 16:40 Armenian Foreign Minister awards Medal of Honor to outgoing United States Ambassador

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors commended the positive dynamics in the Armenia-U.S. relations, including active political dialogue, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Minister Mirzoyan thanked Ambassador Tracy for her significant contribution to the development of Armenian-U.S. relations and awarded the Ambassador with the Medal of Honor of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. Ararat Mirzoyan wished Lynne Tracy success in her future service.