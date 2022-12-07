Armenian Parliament Speaker considers possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting by yearend

Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan considers possible the meeting between Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev by the end of the year.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Asked whether that meeting is possible and where it will take place, the Speaker told reporters: “There is no information where the meeting will take place, but we are not limited to the option of meeting in Brussels only and are ready for any meaningful discussion. You know that yesterday a meeting was held at the level of deputy prime ministers and also an agreement was reached about the next meeting. I want to state once again that we have no concrete information yet about the meeting at the level of leaders of the countries, but there may be a meeting by the end of the year”, the Speaker said.