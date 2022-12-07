Armenia treats negatively the latest developments around Lachin corridor – Speaker of Parliament

Armenia is treating negatively the latest developments around the Lachin corridor, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan told reporters at a briefing, when asked what is Armenia’s reaction to the deployment of mini checkpoints in the Lachin corridor by the Russian peacekeepers and to the latest incidents that happened in the Lachin corridor.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Armenia is treating it negatively. Let’s not forget that the Lachin corridor is under the control of the Russian peacekeepers and is a responsibility zone. Works are being done on this direction, because, as I said, it is the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeepers”, the Speaker said.