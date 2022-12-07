Artsakhpress

International

US does not encourage Kiev to attack Russia, but will continue military aid — Blinken

The US government does not encourage Kiev troops to strike the territory of Russia, but will continue to provide Ukraine with the military assistance it needs to defend itself, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after the US-Australian negotiations in Washington on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his words, Washington "neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia."

However, he added that the United States and its allies were determined to provide the Kiev government with "the equipment that they need to defend themselves, to defend their territory, to defend their freedom.".


     

Politics

House committee to hold hearing on U.S. policy towards Caucasus

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing on “U.S. Policy Towards the Caucasus” on December 14, the ANCA said, sharing the House schedule for this month.

Azerbaijan responds to Armenia’s proposals, Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting by yearend not ruled out

Armenia has received proposals from Azerbaijan on the peace treaty, a senior lawmaker said.

NK conflict’s peaceful settlement necessary for stability in South Caucasus - Valérie Pécresse

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse met with President of Artsakh...

Armenian Ombudswoman presents facts about Azerbaijani war crimes at meeting in USA

On December 6, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan met Ms. Erica Olson, the Deputy...

Third round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks around peace treaty could take place by yearend – Bayramov

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the third round of the talks around the draft...

Zas: CSTO draft decision on measures to help Armenia must be signed

A draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on measures to help Armenia must be signed,...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

The residents of Haghorti plan to engage in greenhouse farming

In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway.

Our frequent monitorings have not identified any significant environmental risks associated with mineral use. Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic

The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani...

Road connecting Artsakh with Armenia unblocked

The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, which lasted more than three hours, gave a positive result.

It’s been more than two hours since the only Artsakh-Armenia highway was closed.

As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi...

In this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem. Artsakh Health Ministry

The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian...

"Long Day School" program will operate in Khnapat and Kichan educational centers

Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school...

Military

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow

The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council and the CSTO PA 15th plenary session will take place on December 5 in Moscow, Interfax reported.

Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...

Azerbaijan again violates Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

US does not encourage Kiev to attack Russia, but will continue military aid — Blinken

China vows to thwart any ‘independence’ schemes for Taiwan

Belarus Armed Forces undergo scheduled combat readiness exercises

UN Security Council to hold meeting on situation in Ukraine on Tuesday – deputy UN envoy

