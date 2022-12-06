NK conflict’s peaceful settlement necessary for stability in South Caucasus - Valérie Pécresse

President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse met with President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mrs. Pécresse said on Twitter that during the meeting she expressed her solidarity and support to the peoples of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

“I met with the President of Artsakh. I reaffirmed my solidarity and support to the Armenians of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. The peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is necessary for the stability and peace in South Caucasus”, she said, posting photos from the meeting held with the delegation of Artsakh who arrived in France.