December 6, 2022, 15:10 Belarus Armed Forces undergo scheduled combat readiness exercises

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scheduled combat readiness exercises have begun in the Armed Forces. The events are held in accordance with the plan of training for purpose after the next call-up to military service and mastery of the basic military training program by new recruits, the statement reads.

The general orientation of the exercises consists of a set of sequential trainings with all categories of servicemen, units, military units, formations, military administration bodies.

The main objectives are to maintain combat and mobilization readiness at the required level, improve the coherence of military command and control, improve the practical skills of commanders and train personnel to act in various conditions, the Belarusian Defense Ministry noted.