Tuesday is the final day of the last 16 stage at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

December 6, 2022, 10:41 World Cup 2022 matches today

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Another four teams will fight it out to see who can secure those two prized places in the quarter-finals.

Today's matches (Yerevan time)

Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Portugal vs Switzerland (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)