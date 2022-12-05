Third round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks around peace treaty could take place by yearend – Bayramov

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the third round of the talks around the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan could take place by the end of the year.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The Azerbaijani side has already presented the third package of comments to the Armenian side, and we believe that it will be possible to hold the third round of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan around the draft peace treaty by the end of this year”, Bayramov said at a press conference in Moscow following his meeting with Russian FM Sergei Lavrov.