Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Zas: CSTO draft decision on measures to help Armenia must be signed

A draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on measures to help Armenia must be signed, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at Monday's session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow, Tass informs.

Zas: CSTO draft decision on measures to help Armenia must be signed

Zas: CSTO draft decision on measures to help Armenia must be signed

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zas reminded that on behalf of the heads of the states a monitoring mission headed by Secretary General and Head of the CSTO Operational Staff was organized in Armenia.

The mission resulted in a draft decision of the Collective Security Council on joint assistance measures to Armenia, which was discussed at the November 23 session of the Council: "Due to the different positions of the CSTO states, it was not possible to adopt this draft. I hope that after some refinement we will come to the signing of this draft decision and the adoption of these measures. I am sure that this is necessary, including for Armenia."


     

Politics

Third round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks around peace treaty could take place by yearend – Bayramov

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the third round of the talks around the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan could take place by the end of the year.

All news from section

Zas: CSTO draft decision on measures to help Armenia must be signed

A draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on measures to help Armenia must be signed,...

Third round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks around peace treaty could take place by yearend – Bayramov

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the third round of the talks around the draft...

Russia interested in facilitating Yerevan-Baku peace treaty - Lavrov

Russia is interested in facilitating the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Foreign...

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry urges international community to take active steps to deter Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement regarding the closure of...

Ned Price: US has been very much engaged with Armenia, Azerbaijan

The United States has been very much engaged with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help bring about a peaceful...

Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has no relation to Nagorno Karabakh Republic and its status. Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) released a statement on the discussions about...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

All news from section

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

The residents of Haghorti plan to engage in greenhouse farming

In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

All news from section

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway.

Our frequent monitorings have not identified any significant environmental risks associated with mineral use. Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic

The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani...

Road connecting Artsakh with Armenia unblocked

The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, which lasted more than three hours, gave a positive result.

It’s been more than two hours since the only Artsakh-Armenia highway was closed.

As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi...

In this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem. Artsakh Health Ministry

The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian...

"Long Day School" program will operate in Khnapat and Kichan educational centers

Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school...

Military

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow

The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council and the CSTO PA 15th plenary session will take place on December 5 in Moscow, Interfax reported.

All news from section

Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...

Azerbaijan again violates Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...

Anti-Russia sanctions obviously damaging European states themselves, says Kremlin
Third round of Armenia-Azerbaijan talks around peace treaty could take place by yearend – Bayramov
Zas: CSTO draft decision on measures to help Armenia must be signed
Russia interested in facilitating Yerevan-Baku peace treaty - Lavrov
Germany earmarks $10.5 billion to buy F-35 fighter jets
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

All news from section

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

All news from section

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

All news from section

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Anti-Russia sanctions obviously damaging European states themselves, says Kremlin

All news from section

Germany earmarks $10.5 billion to buy F-35 fighter jets

Blinken says US will support Israel despite disagreements with new government

Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint military exercises

Most Read

month

week

day

Search