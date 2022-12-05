Zas: CSTO draft decision on measures to help Armenia must be signed

A draft decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on measures to help Armenia must be signed, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said at Monday's session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zas reminded that on behalf of the heads of the states a monitoring mission headed by Secretary General and Head of the CSTO Operational Staff was organized in Armenia.



The mission resulted in a draft decision of the Collective Security Council on joint assistance measures to Armenia, which was discussed at the November 23 session of the Council: "Due to the different positions of the CSTO states, it was not possible to adopt this draft. I hope that after some refinement we will come to the signing of this draft decision and the adoption of these measures. I am sure that this is necessary, including for Armenia."