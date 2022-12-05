In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

December 5, 2022, 15:35 The residents of Haghorti plan to engage in greenhouse farming

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Nver Martirosyan, told "Artsakhpress" that three houses had been renovated in the village for the family of the fallen servicemen and displaced persons under the state program.

"The district administration provided two families with construction materials to change the roof.

Through fundraising, the former building of the community hall has been renovated, where the "Munk" technical school currently operates. The community hall is currently located in the club building.

In general, the year was favorable for farming, beekeeping, and cattle breeding.

We also plan to benefit from the relevant programs of the Ministry of Agriculture to engage in greenhouse farming,” the head of the community said, noting that the problem of drinking water is considered as a priority issue in the village.