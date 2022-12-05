Artsakhpress

Sanctions to stay, if Russia 'dictates' terms of peace in Ukraine — Scholz

Western sanctions against Russia will not be lifted, if Russia "dictates" its terms of a peace settlement in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an article for Foreign Affairs magazine, published on Monday.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It was clear from the outset of the war that these sanctions would have to be in place for a long time, as their effectiveness increases with each passing week," Scholz writes. He states that Moscow "needs to understand that not a single sanction will be lifted should Russia try to dictate the terms of a peace deal."
In coordination with its partners, "Germany stands ready to reach arrangements to sustain Ukraine’s security as part of a potential postwar peace settlement," says Scholz. He argues that to end the conflict in Ukraine Russia must withdraw its troops.
"Our message to Moscow is very clear: we are determined to defend every single inch of NATO territory against any possible aggression. We will honor NATO’s solemn pledge that an attack on any one ally will be considered an attack on the entire alliance. We have also made it clear to Russia that its recent rhetoric concerning nuclear weapons is reckless and irresponsible," Scholz states.
The West, in response to Russia's decision to conduct a special military operation in Ukraine imposed large-scale sanctions. A number of Western politicians do not deny that it in fact an economic war against Russia is underway. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on March 16 that the Western sanction policy against Moscow had all features of aggression. He stressed that the policy of Russia’s containment was the West’s long-term strategy.

     

Politics

Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry urges international community to take active steps to deter Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement regarding the closure of the highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijanis. Artsakh MFA called on the international community to strongly condemn the anti-Armenian policy of Azerbaijan and to take active steps to curb the aggressor.

Ned Price: US has been very much engaged with Armenia, Azerbaijan

The United States has been very much engaged with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help bring about a peaceful...

Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has no relation to Nagorno Karabakh Republic and its status. Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) released a statement on the discussions about...

Ararat Mirzoyan briefs OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on approaches of Armenian side for achieving peace in South Caucasus

On December 1, on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan...

Artsakh Parliament welcomes French National Assembly’s resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

On behalf of the Parliament of Artsakh and himself personally, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...

EU remains committed to closely supporting Armenia and Azerbaijan towards normalization of relations - Borrell

The European Union remains committed to closely supporting both Armenia and Azerbaijan towards the normalization...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway.

Our frequent monitorings have not identified any significant environmental risks associated with mineral use. Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic

The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani...

Road connecting Artsakh with Armenia unblocked

The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, which lasted more than three hours, gave a positive result.

It’s been more than two hours since the only Artsakh-Armenia highway was closed.

As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi...

In this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem. Artsakh Health Ministry

The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian...

"Long Day School" program will operate in Khnapat and Kichan educational centers

Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school...

An event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan organized in Stepanakert

On December 2, an event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Bagramian, a famous Soviet...

Military

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow

The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council and the CSTO PA 15th plenary session will take place on December 5 in Moscow, Interfax reported.

Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...

Azerbaijan again violates Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...

Sanctions to stay, if Russia 'dictates' terms of peace in Ukraine — Scholz
Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks underway in Moscow
CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session to take place December 5 in Moscow
EU embargo on Russian oil supplies comes into force
Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

Germany earmarks $10.5 billion to buy F-35 fighter jets

Blinken says US will support Israel despite disagreements with new government

Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint military exercises

Sanctions to stay, if Russia 'dictates' terms of peace in Ukraine — Scholz

