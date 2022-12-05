Germany earmarks $10.5 billion to buy F-35 fighter jets

Germany has earmarked €10 billion ($10.5 billion) to buy 35 F-35A Lightning II fighter jets, according to a government document seen by Bloomberg, reflecting Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s pledge to boost defense spending.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement regarding the closure of the highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijanis. Artsakh MFA called on the international community to strongly condemn the anti-Armenian policy of Azerbaijan and to take active steps to curb the aggressor.
The United States has been very much engaged with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help bring about a peaceful...
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) released a statement on the discussions about...
On December 1, on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan...
On behalf of the Parliament of Artsakh and himself personally, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...
The European Union remains committed to closely supporting both Armenia and Azerbaijan towards the normalization...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
In the post-war period, 4 births were registered in the Haghorti community of Artsakh’s Martuni region.
Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway.
The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani...
The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, which lasted more than three hours, gave a positive result.
As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi...
The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian...
Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school...
The joint meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly Council and the CSTO PA 15th plenary session will take place on December 5 in Moscow, Interfax reported.
On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno...
A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext...
On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
