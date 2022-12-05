Azerbaijan, Turkey holding joint military exercises

Azerbaijan and Turkey are conducting joint military exercises, Azerbaijani media reported, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: These military drills are being held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, as well as in the territories of the Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli Districts.

According to the scenario off these military exercises, Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen are carrying out various combat training tasks.