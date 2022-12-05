Talks between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, are underway in Moscow, news.am informs.

December 5, 2022, 14:45 Russia, Azerbaijan FMs’ talks underway in Moscow

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: First, Bayramov laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Russian capital, Azerbaijani media reported. After that, he went to the Russian foreign ministry to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian foreign ministry had announced Sunday that at the meeting of the two foreign ministers, it is planned to discuss the state and prospects of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation, and to exchange views on current aspects of the regional and international agenda—including the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.