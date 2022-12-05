Blinken says US will support Israel despite disagreements with new government

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the annual J Street conference that the United States will continue to support Israel despite sharp differences with the country's new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Blinken, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will work with Netanyahu's government based on its policies, not its personalities. He said, however, that Washington will not support policies that make it difficult to resolve the Middle East problem.

The partnership, and all that it brings to the people of our countries and the world, has always been underpinned by the strong commitment of the United States to Israel's security, a commitment that has never been stronger than it is today, the U.S. secretary of state noted.