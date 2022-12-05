Armenia transfers remains of 10 presumed First Karabakh War victims to Azerbaijan

On December 1, the Armenian side transferred the bones of presumably 10 victims of the First Nagorno Karabakh War, as well as 2 maps showing the possible location of 4 bodies to the Azerbaijani side, the National Security Service of Armenia said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The National Security Service of Armenia informs that thus, ever since November 9, 2020, the Armenian side has transferred to the Azerbaijani side the bones of 140 casualties of the first Karabakh war and five maps.