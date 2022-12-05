Mishustin and China’s PM to hold virtual meeting on Monday

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Monday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: They are expected to discuss Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in investment, industrial, agricultural, transportation and humanitarian areas.

Special attention will be paid to major joint projects in various areas and the deepening of trade and economic ties in the conditions of ongoing geopolitical tensions.