December 4, 2022, 17:16 Azerbaijanis resorted to provocation near the Getavan community on the Mataghis-Karvachar highway. Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, a convoy of Azerbaijani trucks was once again organized along the Mataghis-Karvachar route on December 4, 2022. The convoy consisted of trucks and one passenger car with four Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes. The convoy stopped due to some technical reasons in the territory of Getavan community of Martakert region, after which the Azerbaijanis in the passenger car got out of the car and started to behave rudely and provocatively towards the Armenian youths there, mocking and insulting them.

A dispute arose on the mentioned land, during which the Azerbaijanis and truck drivers used violence against the Armenian young people. To stop the argument, their relatives came to the same place shortly after, during which the parties again dragged each other. The participants of the incident received minor bodily injuries; the Azerbaijani passenger car was also damaged.

According to the preliminary information, the people in the passenger car were employees of the Azerbaijani armed forces and military police, while the periodic use of the mentioned route with the mediation and accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping troops should have had only humanitarian purposes.

Now, the police of the Republic of Artsakh are taking measures to find out and document the circumstances of the incident. The command of the peacekeeping troops of the Russian Federation was also informed about the incident.