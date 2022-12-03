Our frequent monitorings have not identified any significant environmental risks associated with mineral use. Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic

The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani speculations on minerals and environmental issues.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh issued a statement regarding the closure of the highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijanis. Artsakh MFA called on the international community to strongly condemn the anti-Armenian policy of Azerbaijan and to take active steps to curb the aggressor.
The United States has been very much engaged with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help bring about a peaceful...
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) released a statement on the discussions about...
On December 1, on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan...
On behalf of the Parliament of Artsakh and himself personally, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...
The European Union remains committed to closely supporting both Armenia and Azerbaijan towards the normalization...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani speculations on minerals and environmental issues.
The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, which lasted more than three hours, gave a positive result.
As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi...
The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian...
Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school...
On December 2, an event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Bagramian, a famous Soviet...
With the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross a kindergarten is being renovated in...
A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext at the intersection of Shushi-Karintak, ARMENPRESS reports the information headquarters of Artsakh informs.
On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...
On November 29, at 23:10, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
