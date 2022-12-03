The Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement, referring to the Azerbaijani speculations on minerals and environmental issues.

December 3, 2022, 20:25 Our frequent monitorings have not identified any significant environmental risks associated with mineral use. Environmental Committee of the Artsakh Republic

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: '' The principles and order of the use of mineral resources in Artsakh, as well as relations related to the use of minerals, are defined by the Mineral Code of the Artsakh Republic.

The Artsakh Republic Environmental Committee, as a state authorized body, properly monitors the activities of companies engaged in mineral exploitation.

We should emphasize that the mineral resources of the Artsakh Republic is the exclusive property of the state, which is used in conformity with the advanced international standards of environmental and social responsibility. Within the framework of these standards, the Artsakh Republic takes care of the health of its population and the preservation of nature, despite of the various difficulties as a result of the conflict and unrecognized status of the state. With engagement of international-level experts, our frequent monitorings have not identified any significant environmental risks associated with mineral use, taking preventive measures as necessary.

As for the statement issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, we are sure that any studies conducted within the frameworks of the Artsakh legislation will reconfirm the protection of the ecological standards. Moreover, the Artsakh Republic is ready to invite even international experts to further assess environmental risks and improve the system,'' reads the statement.