As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi section with a fake environmental excuse.

December 3, 2022, 14:54 It’s been more than two hours since the only Artsakh-Armenia highway was closed

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: The officials of the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh continue to conduct active negotiations with the Azerbaijani side to open the road. In order to settle the problem as soon as possible, the authorized state bodies of Artsakh are in operational contact with the command staff of the peacekeeping troops.

In case of any change of the situation, the public will be informed in a proper manner.