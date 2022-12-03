In this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem. Artsakh Health Ministry

The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian rights and aims at creating a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''In the current situation, it has become impossible to transport medical supplies and medicines to Artsakh. Moreover, in this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem.

We call on the international community and all humanitarian organizations to immediately take relevant steps to regulate the situation and prevent the impending humanitarian disaster,'' reads the message.