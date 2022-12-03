In this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem. Artsakh Health Ministry

Artsakhpress

The closure of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan seriously violates international humanitarian rights and aims at creating a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS:  ''In the current situation, it has become impossible to transport medical supplies and medicines to Artsakh. Moreover, in this case, the transfer of people with serious health issues from Artsakh to Armenia has become a serious problem.

We call on the international community and all humanitarian organizations to immediately take relevant steps to regulate the situation and prevent the impending humanitarian disaster,'' reads the message.


     

Politics

Ned Price: US has been very much engaged with Armenia, Azerbaijan

The United States has been very much engaged with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help bring about a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. This was announced by US State Department spokesman Ned Price at Friday’s Department press briefing.

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

Society

It’s been more than two hours since the only Artsakh-Armenia highway was closed.

As we reported earlier, a group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the highway in the Shushi section with a fake environmental excuse.

Military

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext at the intersection of Shushi-Karintak, ARMENPRESS reports the information headquarters of Artsakh informs.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

International

