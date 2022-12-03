A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes blocked the Stepanakert-Goris highway

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway with environmental pretext at the intersection of Shushi-Karintak, ARMENPRESS reports the information headquarters of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is obvious that with this move, Azerbaijan is resorting to provocation to interrupt the land connection between Armenia and Artsakh and subject the civilian population to psychological terror.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh has been properly informed about the incident. The authorized state bodies of Artsakh are taking all possible measures to solve the situation," reads the message.