"Long Day School" program will operate in Khnapat and Kichan educational centers

Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school of the community of Khnapat of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

"Long Day School" program will operate in Khnapat and Kichan educational centers

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Two classrooms are being renovated. One of the corridors is designed for a cafeteria,” said the school principal L. Mosiyan.

316093079_1213046932941107_1620523043268794061_n.jpg (373 KB)“The building conditions of the school are deplorable. The building was supposed to be renovated in 2020, but due to the war, the works had been postponed," detailed Mosiyan.

316248351_1092111161454386_1002118279548808852_n.jpg (213 KB)According to Alenush Grigoryan, the head of the department of educational programs of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports , the "Long Day School" program will be implemented in the schools of Khnapat and Kichan communities with the support of the "Barnabas" International Foundation.

316475096_463300889204931_6901656631331548328_n.jpg (209 KB)"The "Long Day School" is a strategic program implemented by the Government of Artsakh, the aim of which is to increase the quality of education in all communities of Artsakh,” Alenush Grigoryan said.

316342151_453214636972133_488756792505871881_n.jpg (124 KB)


     

Politics

Ned Price: US has been very much engaged with Armenia, Azerbaijan

The United States has been very much engaged with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help bring about a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. This was announced by US State Department spokesman Ned Price at Friday’s Department press briefing.

Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has no relation to Nagorno Karabakh Republic and its status. Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) released a statement on the discussions about...

Ararat Mirzoyan briefs OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on approaches of Armenian side for achieving peace in South Caucasus

On December 1, on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan...

Artsakh Parliament welcomes French National Assembly’s resolution calling for sanctions against Azerbaijan

On behalf of the Parliament of Artsakh and himself personally, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...

EU remains committed to closely supporting Armenia and Azerbaijan towards normalization of relations - Borrell

The European Union remains committed to closely supporting both Armenia and Azerbaijan towards the normalization...

Armenia, Netherlands FMs hold meeting

On December 1, within the framework of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council, the Foreign Minister of the...

Economy

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.

World wheat prices up

At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...

Society

"Long Day School" program will operate in Khnapat and Kichan educational centers

Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school of the community of Khnapat of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

An event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Baghramyan organized in Stepanakert

On December 2, an event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Bagramian, a famous Soviet...

The kindergarten building of the community of Karmir Shuka is being renovated

With the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross a kindergarten is being renovated in...

B55 twin-engine plane departed Zvartnots en route to Astrakhan before crashing in Jraber village

The B55 light twin-engine aircraft which crashed in the Jraber village in Kotayk province on December...

President Harutyunyan partook in the meeting on the occasion of the Professional Day of the Police Officer

On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Internal...

Stepanakert "Paul Eluard" French Speaking Center Seeks an Executive Director

The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as...

Military

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation: Defense Army

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...

Azerbaijan again violates Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...

Azerbaijan army fires at Armenia positions, uses mortars as well

On November 29, at 23:10, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.

Azerbaijan army fires towards Armenia positions

On November 29, at 00:25-03:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...

Ned Price: US has been very much engaged with Armenia, Azerbaijan
"Long Day School" program will operate in Khnapat and Kichan educational centers
EU is training 1,100 Ukrainian soldiers, Borrell says
G7, Australia agree on price cap for Russian oil at $60 per barrel — statement
West’s support encouraging Kiev to reject talks, Putin tells German chancellor
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Photos

''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A cross procession in memory of the martyred heroes of the Third Artsakh War held in Stepanakert
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
A call for unity: We will build the future of Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

"Artsakh Carpet Art" competition results summed up in Stepanakert

Sport

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Artsakh athletes who won prizes in the European Championship received warm welcome in Homeland

European Chess Club Cup: Elina Danielyan among ASVOe Pamhagen winning squad

Armenia 93rd in FIFA ranking

Diaspora

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

International

EU is training 1,100 Ukrainian soldiers, Borrell says

G7, Australia agree on price cap for Russian oil at $60 per barrel — statement

West’s support encouraging Kiev to reject talks, Putin tells German chancellor

Azerbaijan MP calls for boycott of France products

