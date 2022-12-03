Renovation work is underway in order to implement the "Long Day School" program in the secondary school of the community of Khnapat of Artsakh’s Askeran region.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Two classrooms are being renovated. One of the corridors is designed for a cafeteria,” said the school principal L. Mosiyan.

“The building conditions of the school are deplorable. The building was supposed to be renovated in 2020, but due to the war, the works had been postponed," detailed Mosiyan.

According to Alenush Grigoryan, the head of the department of educational programs of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports , the "Long Day School" program will be implemented in the schools of Khnapat and Kichan communities with the support of the "Barnabas" International Foundation.

"The "Long Day School" is a strategic program implemented by the Government of Artsakh, the aim of which is to increase the quality of education in all communities of Artsakh,” Alenush Grigoryan said.