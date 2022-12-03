Ned Price: US has been very much engaged with Armenia, Azerbaijan

The United States has been very much engaged with Armenia and Azerbaijan to help bring about a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. This was announced by US State Department spokesman Ned Price at Friday’s Department press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We’ve convened now two trilateral meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan—[US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken has. He’s continued to be in telephonic communication with the parties as well. When they were last together, the foreign ministers agreed to expedite their negotiations, to organize another meeting in the coming weeks. They both expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting that ministerial [meeting]. We certainly hope that the dialogue and constructive atmosphere between the two countries will continue as we continue to support the diplomacy to lead to—lead to a lasting peace and resolving issues between the two countries,” Price said.