The European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) has reached its full initial operational capability, and 1,100 Ukrainian soldiers are already being trained. Josep Borrell, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wrote about this on Twitter.

December 3, 2022, 11:44 EU is training 1,100 Ukrainian soldiers, Borrell says

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Mission will generate training offers to address Ukrainian needs and we are going to provide resources: €16 million for lethal equipment for training purposes,” Borrell added.

In November, the EU announced the start of a two-year training program for 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers.