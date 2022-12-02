Lemkin Institute called on international community to follow example of French National Assembly

The Lemkin Institute responded to the resolution adopted by the French National Assembly.
The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) released a statement on the discussions about the status of Nagorno Karabakh.
On December 1, on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan...
On behalf of the Parliament of Artsakh and himself personally, the Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...
The European Union remains committed to closely supporting both Armenia and Azerbaijan towards the normalization...
On December 1, within the framework of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council, the Foreign Minister of the...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused US, France and the European Union of “burying”...
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management was convened.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
World oil prices are falling Tuesday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this.
At the opening of trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, world wheat prices jumped by almost 5 percent,...
On December 2, an event dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Marshal Hovhannes Bagramian, a famous Soviet military commander, was held in the Artsakh Historical and Geological Museum.
With the support of the International Committee of the Red Cross a kindergarten is being renovated in...
The B55 light twin-engine aircraft which crashed in the Jraber village in Kotayk province on December...
On November 30, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Ministry of Internal...
The Stepanakert "Paul Eluard French Speaking Center" Foundation is seeking a professional to serve as...
On November 25, an event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the national hero of Armenia and Artsakh,...
On November 30, at 22:35, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons of various calibers—in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to spread disinformation. The spread message that the...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh on November 29 at the eastern and north-eastern...
On November 29, at 23:10, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied another statement of Azerbaijan on opening fire.
On November 29, at 00:25-03:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire—from rifle weapons...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
